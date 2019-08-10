|
|
Gena T. Numsen
Stevens Point - Gena T. Numsen, age 85, of Stevens Point, died August 8, 2019. At St. Michael's Hospital.
Gena was born in Poland near Kopyczence on March 12, 1934, to Stanislaw Mizera and Tekla Banas. On February 10, 1940, Gena and her family were exiled to a slave labor camp in Siberia for 2 years. When released in 1942, they moved to Iran for 2 years. In December 1943, Gena and her mother were sent to Valivade, a refugee camp in India, for 4 years, and her father and brothers were sent to Palestine. They were reunited in England in 1947. Gena attended a private high school in England and later moved to Chicago with her parents and 1 brother in 1951. In Chicago she attended Northwestern University and graduated with a degree in chemistry.
Gena met her husband Gene Numsen in 1963. They were married in 1968 and moved to Stevens Point in 1971.
Gena worked at Northwestern University in both the dental materials department and the medical school cancer research department. For 2 years in the 1980's, she operated the European Delicatessen in Stevens Point. She later worked as the office manager in her husband's medical office.
Gena spoke English and Polish fluently and was competent in Russian. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Polish folk dancing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Gena was very devoted to her family.
Gena is survived by her husband, Gene Numsen of Stevens Point, WI; daughter Maria (Matthew) Hinklin of Skokie, IL; son, Paul (Megan) Numsen of Canon City, CO; brother, Francizsek (Frank) Mizera of Chicago, IL; sisters-in-law, Maria Mizera of Chicago, IL; Doreen Numsen (Rev. William) Stache of Columbus, IN; and Sydelle Numsen of Euless, TX; grandchildren, Samantha Hinklin, Alexander Hinklin, Heidi Numsen, and Hannah Numsen and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Zigmunt (Sigmund) Mizera and Tadeusz (Ted) Mizera; sister-in-law, Karoline Rosenbaum Mizera; and brother-in-law, Lynn Numsen.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Dennis Kolinski presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13th at Boston Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., concluding with Rosary. Visitation will precede the funeral mass at church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019