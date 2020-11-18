1/1
Genevieve F. "Gen" Bernas
Genevieve "Gen" F. Bernas

Stevens Point - Genevieve "Gen" F. Bernas

Of Stevens Point died early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at North Crest Assisted Living Center.

Age 97 Genevieve was born December 29, 1922 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late John and Genevieve (Manikowski) Walczak. Her marriage to Edward "Ed" Bernas took place on April 10, 1948 at St. Peter Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Ed preceded her in death on June 29, 2013.

Genevieve worked as a Fly Tier for Weber tackle for many years, retiring in 1949 to stay at home to raise her children, and was the secretary for Bernas Heating.

Gen love crocheting afghans, doing ceramics, and trying her luck at the casinos. She also enjoyed cookie and cake baking decorating, shopping and picture books for children.

She took pride in her Christmas tree decorating which was always special, and loved spending time at their cottage on Sunset Lake.

Survivors includer her daughter Donna (Dave) Suchon of Stevens Point, three sons Tom (Stephanie) Bernas of Plover, and Jim (Cindy) Bernas and Bob (Carol) Bernas both of Stevens Point. Further survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband Ed, one son John, five brothers Carl, Jack, Chester, Myron and Walter and two sisters Helen and Catherine.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Brice officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friend may visit from 9:00 AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home until 10:15 AM prior to leaving for Holy Spirit church. Masks will be required at the church and funeral home, and social distancing will be enforced. Attendance will depend on your comfortability. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
