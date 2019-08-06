|
|
Genevieve "Gen" Shulfer
Plover - Genevieve "Gen" Shulfer, age 92, of Whispering Pines, Plover, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, August, 4, 2019.
Gen was born in the town of Buena Vista, WI to Agnes (Trzebiatowski) and Joseph Patoka on November 23, 1926. She was the last surviving child of ten children. Born and raised on the farm, she learned the value of family and hard work.
On October 16, 1948, she married Norbert Shulfer. Together they established and operated Norb's Washer Repair Service for 45 years in Stevens Point.
For many years Gen was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and served as an officer in St. Anne's Society. She also was an involved member of the Rosary Society of Holy Spirit Church.
Some of Gen's interests were traveling throughout the USA, listening and dancing to polka music, fishing with Norb, cooking, walking, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and in 2006 her husband Norb.
She is survived by her 4 daughters: Darlene Shulfer, Denver, CO; Jean Wood, Santa Rosa, CA; Julie Shulfer, Appleton, WI; and Janice (Greg) Wojtak, Stevens Point, WI. She is further survived by her only grandchild, Lisa Wood, Petaluma, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Gen will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church - 1709 Wyatt Ave, Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Friday from 9:30-10:45 at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the National Alzheimer's Associate - 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Whispering Pines and Ascension Hospice for their kindness and comforting care.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019