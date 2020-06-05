George M. Drefcinski
Rib Mountain - George M. Drefcinski, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born October 10, 1939 in Stevens Point, son of the late Joseph and Florence (Goetz) Drefcinski. After graduating from NCTC with an Associate Degree in Business Management, he moved to Milwaukee. George worked at Morley-Murphy Company and then for REX Chainbelt, where he met Sharon Owen. They were married on October 8, 1966 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in West Allis. George then took a position with Wisconsin Bearing Co. (now Motion Industries), and the family moved to Rib Mountain in September of 1973.
Among his favorite pastimes, he loved spending time with friends hunting, playing golf, fishing, and shooting pool. George was also an avid reader and enjoyed time working in his yard. He was a longtime member of the Town of Maine Lions Club and the Wausau Elks Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; son, Craig (Kim) Drefcinski of Mason, OH; daughter, Leigh Ann (John) Laskowski of Sussex; grandchildren, Skylar, Payton and Riley Drefcinski and Evan and Kameron Laskowski; sisters-in-law, Heidi Drefcinski of Janesville, Geraldine Hoefer of Florida, and Kathy (David) Bennett of Des Moines, IA; as well as many loved nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church (221 S. 28th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401), or the Town of Maine Lions Club (C/O Beth Bartelt, 144744 Hillcrest Drive, Wausau, WI 54401).
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.