Gerald 'Bob' Woyak
Plainfield - Gerald 'Bob' Woyak, age 85, of rural Plainfield, passed away early Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living in Plover.
He was born September 25, 1934 in Amherst Junction the son of Julius and Verna (Dombrowski) Woyak. He married Lynette Zywicki on October 22, 1955.
Gerald was a faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. Gerald loves spending time farming with his family watching the various crops grow each spring and enjoyed when a successful harvest was completed in the fall. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynette Woyak, Bancroft; his children, Gary (Brenda) Woyak, Plainfield, Robert "Bob" (Jennifer) Woyak, Plainfield, Jane (George) Robinson, Plainfield, Carol Beyerl, Stevens Point, Gerilynn Goodwin, Wisconsin Rapids, Susan (Andy) Besaw, Bancroft; his loving grandchildren, Julie, Jamie, Gina, Chelsea, Jessica, Joshua, Isaac, Courtney, Brittany, Callyn, Nicholas, Megan, Joseph, Bradley and Luke; 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Marcy (Roger) Worzalla, Marlene Woyak and Marge (Carl) Lucht; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Charlotte Chudej, granddaughter Whitney Jo his siblings, Jerry, Larry, Lenny, George, James and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield with a rosary services at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Gerald's name. To share your condolences or leave a memory with Gerald's family please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020