Gerald A. Buza
Of Plover entered into eternal life early Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at The Lodge of Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover. Age 90 Gerald was born June 15, 1929 in Arnott, WI. He was the son of the late Leo and Mary (Adamski) Buza.
He attended local grade schools.
Gerald entered the United States Army on March 9, 1951 in Milwaukee. He served as a Corporal with H Company, 15th Infantry Regiment 3rd Infantry Division. His duties were as a 1st Gunner (75 Recoilless Rifle) and a machine Gunner. He served on the 38th Parallel in the DMZ zone in Korea, and was in the Battle of Hill 355. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, the CIB Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Camp Stars and the UN Service Medal, and the Korean Honor Medal. Gerald was honorably discharged on December 8, 1952 at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin.
Gerald married the former Donna R. Perron on November 9, 1953 at St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. After their marriage the couple settled in Whiting. Donna preceded him in death on August 23, 2014. Gerald worked for Altenburg's and West Dairy for a number of years and also Sommer's Landscaping, before working for Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Port Edwards for over 30 years retiring in 1991.
Gerald enjoyed fishing, playing cards (especially Sheepshead), trying his luck at the Casinos and watching the Milwaukee Brewers. He also loved to garden and was known as the "Tomato Guru". His most precious time was being with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Gerald's name will be established.
Survivors include his children; Allen (Nancy) Buza of De Pere, WI., Michael (Susan) Buza of Stevens Point, Karla (Jerome) Tepp of Plover, Tamera (Dale) Garski of De Pere, WI, Donald (Leslie) Buza of Custer, Dana (Daniel) Eiden of Whiting and Becci (Michael) Jurgella of Plover, Twenty Grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers; LeRoy (Karen) Buza of Plover and Fred (Ida) Buza of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, two brothers Jerome and Donald and two sisters Bridget Kerr and Florence Augustine
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will full military honors will follow in the St. Bronislava Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Thursday at St. Bronislava Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Gerald's family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Wirtz, all the staff at The Lodge of Whispering Pines as well as Ministry Home Care Hospices for all their care and kindness shown to us during our dad's time at The Lodge.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 27, 2019