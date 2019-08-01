Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
3200 Plover Road Plover
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bronislava Catholic Church
3200 Plover Road Plover
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" (Adamczak) Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" (Adamczak) Adams Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Adams (Adamczak)

Plover - Gerald "Jerry" Adams (Adamczak) , 83 of Plover, died Thursday August 1, 2019, at Maple Ridge of Plover. Jerry was born on January 30, 1936 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Shulfer) Adams (Adamczak). He attended local schools. He entered the service on December 9, 1958. He served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on February 15, 1960. His marriage to Alice "Janie" Kobishop took place on May 4, 1957, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After the marriage the couple lived in Milwaukee, Hawaii, before returning to the Stevens Point area in 1961.

Jerry was a long-time potato grower in the town of Stockton where he operated Adams Farms, Inc. His wife Janie died on January 4, 1993. He was later married to Marie Kahl. Jerry was a member of Arnott Lions Club. He enjoyed playing cards, casino trips and growing tomatoes. In his younger years Jerry was an avid softball player and bowler.

Survivors include his sons; Larry (Lisa) Adams of Plover and Tom (Traci) Adams of Stevens Point. Also survived by five grandchildren; Shane, Wyatt, Bailey, Troy and Tabitha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth with officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Jerry's sons and grandchildren wish to express their sincere gratitude, to the staffs of Maple Ridge Assisted Living and Ascension Hospice for the love, care, compassion and dignity that they kindly gave Jerry and us.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Download Now