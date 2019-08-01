|
Gerald "Jerry" Adams (Adamczak)
Plover - Gerald "Jerry" Adams (Adamczak) , 83 of Plover, died Thursday August 1, 2019, at Maple Ridge of Plover. Jerry was born on January 30, 1936 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Henry and Evelyn (Shulfer) Adams (Adamczak). He attended local schools. He entered the service on December 9, 1958. He served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged on February 15, 1960. His marriage to Alice "Janie" Kobishop took place on May 4, 1957, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After the marriage the couple lived in Milwaukee, Hawaii, before returning to the Stevens Point area in 1961.
Jerry was a long-time potato grower in the town of Stockton where he operated Adams Farms, Inc. His wife Janie died on January 4, 1993. He was later married to Marie Kahl. Jerry was a member of Arnott Lions Club. He enjoyed playing cards, casino trips and growing tomatoes. In his younger years Jerry was an avid softball player and bowler.
Survivors include his sons; Larry (Lisa) Adams of Plover and Tom (Traci) Adams of Stevens Point. Also survived by five grandchildren; Shane, Wyatt, Bailey, Troy and Tabitha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth with officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Jerry's sons and grandchildren wish to express their sincere gratitude, to the staffs of Maple Ridge Assisted Living and Ascension Hospice for the love, care, compassion and dignity that they kindly gave Jerry and us.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019