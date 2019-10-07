|
Gerald C. Filtz
Stevens Point - Gerald C. Filtz, age 72, passed away on Oct 2, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer. Gerald was born in Stevens Point, WI on Aug 4, 1947, to Clarence and Grace (Broton) Filtz.
Gerald was married to Von Dell and they later divorced. He is survived by his sister Bernadine (Moein) Uddin, Palm Springs, CA and brother Richard (Mary) Filtz, Stevens Point, nieces, nephews, special person Marilyn and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, sisters Betty and Beverly, nephew, aunts, uncles and ex-wife.
Gerald served Vietnam era from Jan 12, 1967 to Dec 21, 1968. Gerald worked several years as machinist and transmission specialist, also had small repair business. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends in ONLY THEE LONELY Motorcycle Club.
Family and friends will be gathering for burial service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at St Mary's Immaculate Conception parish cemetery 7176 Esker Rd, Custer. Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Full military honors will follow the cemetery service. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 7, 2019