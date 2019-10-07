Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St Mary's Immaculate Conception parish cemetery
7176 Esker Rd
Custer, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Filtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald C. Filtz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald C. Filtz Obituary
Gerald C. Filtz

Stevens Point - Gerald C. Filtz, age 72, passed away on Oct 2, 2019, at home after a short battle with cancer. Gerald was born in Stevens Point, WI on Aug 4, 1947, to Clarence and Grace (Broton) Filtz.

Gerald was married to Von Dell and they later divorced. He is survived by his sister Bernadine (Moein) Uddin, Palm Springs, CA and brother Richard (Mary) Filtz, Stevens Point, nieces, nephews, special person Marilyn and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, sisters Betty and Beverly, nephew, aunts, uncles and ex-wife.

Gerald served Vietnam era from Jan 12, 1967 to Dec 21, 1968. Gerald worked several years as machinist and transmission specialist, also had small repair business. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends in ONLY THEE LONELY Motorcycle Club.

Family and friends will be gathering for burial service at 1:00 PM on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at St Mary's Immaculate Conception parish cemetery 7176 Esker Rd, Custer. Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Full military honors will follow the cemetery service. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now