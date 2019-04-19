|
Gerald John (Jer) Stanke
Wake Forest, NC - Gerald John (Jer) Stanke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 85 years old, with his family at his side at the VA Hospital in Durham, NC.
Jer was born October 15, 1933, in Stevens Point, WI. He attended St. Peter's grade school and PJ Jacobs High School. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served as a radioman aboard the navel destroyer USS Rich. He also served at NATO - Atlantic Fleet headquarters in Little Creek, VA. He further saw duty aboard the SS Benjamin Sillman in New York. In 1954, after receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Madison, WI, majoring in political science, journalism, and business.
He married Dolores (Dosey) Lasecke on June 7, 1958, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI. After college, he worked over the years for General Motors, Black & Decker, and Chicago Pneumatic in Milwaukee, WI. In 1979, he was transferred to Seattle, WA, where he worked as a salesman serving the Western US, Hawaii, and Alaska. He and Dosey later retired to Las Vegas, NV. After Dosey passed, he moved to Wake Forest, NC to be closer to family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dosey, his father, John Stanke, his mother, Julia (Zimbauer) Stanke, and his brother, Bill Stanke.
He is survived by his children, Dana (Bill) Mabeus of Wake Forest, NC; Marc (Julia) Stanke of Oconomowoc, WI, and Jaclyn Stanke of Fuquay-Varina, NC; his grandchildren, Courtney Mabeus, Christopher (Kim) Stanke, Caitlyn (Kevin) Roberson, and Deisha Stanke; and great grandchildren, Wyatt, Liam & Jackson Roberson.
Per his wishes, he will have a burial at sea service performed by the US Navy, with military honors setting sail from Norfolk, VA.
Bon voyage and anchors aweigh Jer.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC. (919) 556-5811
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2019