Gerald L. Sternitzky
Junction City - Gerald L. Sternitzky, 82, of Junction City, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Gerald was born on September 27, 1938 to Leo and Edna (Jensen) Sternitzky in Marshfield, WI. He married Mary Pieper on August 27, 1961, which ended in divorce. He later married Mary Jo Benish on September 26, 1981 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, WI.
He graduated from Granton High School, Granton, WI, in 1956. After graduation, Gerald worked in construction with his father until he started working at Pathfinder Homes in Spencer around 1965. In 1973, he started working at Pittsville Homes and was employed there for 35 years until his retirement in 2008. His hobbies included model trains, composing polkas and waltzes, playing the trumpet, spending time with family & friends, playing cribbage, and putzing around in the garage. Gerald played trumpet with the Don Frodl Orchestra from 1958 until 1980, and also the Firemen Five Orchestra from 1981 until 1988. He played taps for Milladore American Legion for 30 years, and for Rudolph American Legion for 14 years. His faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ attributed to him being a 50-year recovering alcoholic.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, of 39 years, and their children Susan (Kevin) Feltz of Junction City, Steve of Milladore, Shari (Adam) Doerrler of Wisconsin Rapids, and Sandy of Stevens Point. Their grandchildren, Breleigh and Grant Feltz of Junction City, and Aurora and Sophia Doerrler of Wisconsin Rapids. He is further survived by his first wife, Mary of Neillsville, and their children, William (Theresa) of Granton, Terry (Rita) of Neillsville, James (Linda) of Banning, California, Mark (Donna) of Granton, Rebecca (Dave) Kuehn of Granton, and Robert of Marshfield. He is also survived by grandchildren Tina (Russ) Van Lieshout of Milwaukee, and Amanda (Brett) Klieforth of Neillsville, and a great-grandson, Jackson Klieforth of Neillsville.
He was predeceased by his parents, father and mother in-law Alfons and Florence Benish, brother-in-law David Leick, and many relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday November 20, 2020, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Private Services will be held on Saturday with burial to follow at St. Wenceslaus parish cemetery in Milladore.
Masks will be required at the visitation. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice, Father Don Przybylski, and all the family & friends who called, visited, and offered support.
"Over and out, kiddy-corner sideways. Ten-four… It's Just a suggestion."
See you next time.