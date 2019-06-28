Gerald "Jerry" Mlodik



Stevens Point - Gerald "Jerry" Mlodik, age 80, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully at St. Michaels Hospital on Tuesday June 25, 2019.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday July 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:00 AM Monday until the time of services at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Jerry was born May 11, 1939 in Stevens Point, to Henry and Laura (Stroik) Mlodik. Jerry was raised in Galloway, graduated from Wittenberg High School and retired from United States Postal Service in 2007.



Jerry is survived by his wife; Joanne (Pajak) Mlodik one sister; Henrietta Gilmeister, and his brother-in-law; Ernie Simkowski, all of Stevens Point. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Hubert and Richard, one sister, Loretta Laska-Simkowski, one sister-in-law Veronica Mlodik and two brother-in-laws, Chester Laska and Leonard Gilmeister. One nephew Nevin Mlodik and one niece Cathy Krutza.



Jerry enjoyed volunteering at St. Michael's Hospital, spending time in his garden, and watching the Brewers and the Packers.



Jerry will be greatly missed by all those who took the time to know and visit with him.



