Gerald "Gary" Slowinski
Stevens Point - Gerald "Gary" Slowinski age 73, of Stevens Point, passed away Thursday evening September 17, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gary will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday September 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Please remember that masks will be required at the Church and that social distancing will be observed. Burial with full military honors will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in his name at a later date.
Gary was born March 8, 1947 in Stevens Point, the son of Al and Lillian (Stuczynski.) Slowinski. He graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1965. He entered the United States Air Force April 11, 1966 in Milwaukee. Gary served his country as a SGT. After his honorable discharge on July 1, 1969 he returned to Stevens Point and held various positions before beginning a 34 year career at Consolidated Paper. He retired as a machine tender from the paper mill in 2003. Gary enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, planting trees, riding his ATV on his land. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandson!
Gary married Judy Michalski on April 14, 1973 in Tisch Mills, WI, the couple settled in Stevens Point after they married. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary the Sunday before Judy passed.
Gary is survived by their two daughters: Stacy and Nicole. Grandson Alexander (Alex). His sister Marcia Slowinski. Three sister-in-laws: Mary Jo (Lynne) Deubler; Debra (Bill) Ver Boort; Nancy (Bill) Schmidt. Brother-in-law: Norbert (Lisa) Michalski. Many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy on April 18, 2019 and his sister-in-law Patricia "Pat" Wiedner.
