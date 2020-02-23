|
|
Gerald "Jerry" V. Courtney
Stevens Point - Gerald "Jerry" V. Courtney
Of Stevens Point died early Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living Center in Plover.
Age 82 Jerry was born November 28, 1937 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Leslie and Ann (Stefaniak) Courtney. He attended St. Stephens's grade school, and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High school.
His marriage to Janet Novak took place on May 4, 1963 at St. Stephens Catholic church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. His wife Janet survives. Jerry worked for Spectra Print for 43 years as the Press Operator Manager retiring in 2003.
Jerry enjoyed camping, NASCAR, snowmobile racing and stock car racing. He also loved vacationing in Florida and his Canada fishing trips. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up by the family at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Janet, three sons; Chris (Joan) Courtney of Minocqua, Todd Courtney and Chad Courtney both of Stevens Point, five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Further survived by three sisters; Kay Drefcinski, Mollie Strasser and Sharon Courtney.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and four brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday February 25. 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Entombment will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Tuesday morning at St. Bronislava Church until the time of Mass. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Maple Ridge Assisted Living for their care given to Jerry and the support they have given to us during his time he lived there.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020