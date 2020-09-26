1/1
Sister Gerri Kryshak
1937 - 2020
Sister Gerri Kryshak

Stevens Point - Sister Germaine Kryshak, age 82, died on September 21, 2020, at Whispering Pines in Plover, WI. She was born on September 30, 1937 in Stevens Point, WI , the daughter of the late Frank and Clara (Schuda) Kryshak. She was baptized on November 10, 1937 in St. Peter Church and given the name Germaine. She was later known as Gerri.

Sister Gerri graduated from St. Peter Grade School in 1951 and from Maria High School in 1955. She joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis and became a novice in 1956. Sister Gerri pronounced her final vows on August 10, 1963.

Sister Gerri received a BS Degree in Education from St. Norbert College, West DePere, WI. She ministered as an elementary teacher in the parochial schools in Milwaukee; St. Stanislaus, Stevens Point, and other schools in the Diocese of Green Bay and Lacrosse. It was a joy for her to teach, guide and nurture children and share in the lives of their families in parish settings.

Sister Gerri graciously served the elderly in Milwaukee at St. Francis Community Care Organization. Her love for the Sisters led her to share her cheerful spirit with them in her retiring years at St Joseph Motherhouse, Stevens Point.

She is survived by her brother Maurice, nieces, nephews, cousins and the Sisters

of St. Joseph of the Third Order of St. Francis. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Jean Shippy, Theresa Glodowski, Rita Neary and brothers: Stanley, Frank, Edwin and Victor.

The Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Whispering Pines, Plover, WI, Inclusa and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a gift may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph, of the Third Order of St. Francis, Mission Advancement Office, 12215 Granger Road, #203, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.

A private Funeral service was celebrated Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI with burial following in the convent cemetery. Online condolences and viewing of the Funeral Service can be done by visiting our website at: www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF.






Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
