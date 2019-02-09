|
|
Gilbert L. Erdman
Almond - Gilbert L. Erdman, age 86, of Almond, WI passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Maple Ridge of Plover. Gil was born in Milwaukee on December 4, 1932, the son of the late Henry and Charlotte (Fritzler) Erdman. On June 15, 1962, Gil married Elizabeth (Betty) Greggor in Sacramento, CA and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2006. Gil farmed in the Town of Oasis for many years. He is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Almond. Gil is survived by his children: Scott (Lori) Erdman, Plainfield; Christopher (Elizabeth) Erdman, Ellicott City, MD; Todd (Brenda) Erdman, Reedsburg, WI and Matt (Tammy) Erdman, Plover; his grandchildren: Abigail, Isaac & Maddison Erdman; Katherine, Victoria, Eric & Luke Erdman; Hannah, Leah & Ella Erdman; Courtney Schwebach & Jacob & Andrew Erdman; his sisters: Lorraine Nohr, Almond and Evelyn Weir, Amherst. Gil was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty and a sister, Clara Spraitz. The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, February 12 at 1 PM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Almond with Reverend Brian Roehrborn, officiating. Burial will be later in the spring in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Almond. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning from 10 AM to 1 PM at the church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 9, 2019