Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Polonia, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Polonia, WI
Gladys Lepak Obituary
Gladys Lepak

Custer - Gladys M. Lepak, age 78, of Custer, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1941 in Rosholt, WI. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Clara (Augustinak) Gliniecki. Her marriage to Jerome Lepak took place on Oct. 17, 1959 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. She enjoyed reading, search word puzzles, baking, collecting Barbie's, bird watching, her cat "Peanuts" and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Jerome. One son; Mark (Carolyn) Lepak of Custer,

Five daughters; Debra (Roger) Yenter of Custer, Lori (Ken) Firkus of Stevens Point, Denise (Gary) Klesmith of Custer, Peggy (Lorin) Chojnacki of Amherst Junction and Katina (Jeff) Warner of Custer.

13 Grandchildren, 9 Great grandchildren, one brother; Harry (Geraldine) Glinecki of South Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by one infant brother and two sisters; Betty Wisniewski & Florence Gagas.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point and from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass Wednesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
