Gladys P. Shafranski
Stevens Point - Gladys P. Shafranski was called to her eternal rest, unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital surrounded by family.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Gladys will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church - 838 Fremont St. Stevens Point. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9AM until the time of services on Wednesday at church. Burial will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Gladys was born December 9, 1936 to Andrew and Stacia Kluck. She married David Shafranski October 31, 1959 and enjoyed 60 years together. She loved to knit, crochet, and sing. She fed and watched the birds in her backyard, with her favorite being the cardinal. She was an expert gardener and baker. She loved her 2 children and 5 grandchildren with all her heart and beamed with pride when talking about them. She also enjoyed all visits with friends and neighbors who stopped by to chat while she watered her flower beds and grass.
She is survived by her husband David, son, Brian (Joni) Shafranski and daughter Julie (Dan) Krolow, 4 grandchildren, Travis (Katie) Shafranski, Justine Shafranski, Kolton Krolow and Kiara Krolow, one sister, Alice (Kluck) Richter and 3 brothers, Mike Kluck, Mark Kluck and Ruffin Kluck.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Allie Ann Krolow, brothers Jerry Kluck, Ronald Kluck and Robert Kluck and one sister Lorraine (Kluck) Glodowski.
Shuda Funeral Home of Stevens Point is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020