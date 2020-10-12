Gloria Klopotek
Stevens Point - Gloria B. Klopotek, 89, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020.
Gloria was born on May 13, 1931 in Stevens Point to Thomas and Mary Borchardt.
She grew up in Stevens Point where she attended Catholic school. She lived and worked in Milwaukee for a few years and moved back to Stevens Point where she married Jerome Klopotek. The two had four children together, then later divorced. She enjoyed working in housekeeping at Saint Michael's Hospital for over 35 years. Gloria was a scary movie enthusiast, a lucky gambler, was very fond of Elvis Presley and had a passion for birds.
Gloria was known for her sense of humor, animated story telling, her knack for telling it like it is, and making the best chicken noodle soup. She had an honest outlook on life and enjoyed the little things. Gloria was able to make anyone laugh and touched the hearts of each person she met. She was truly a one of kind person and will be greatly missed.
Gloria is survived by her four children: Michael Klopotek (Kristine Schellin), David Klopotek, Barbara Finnessy, Diane (John) Johnson. Her five grandchildren: Dana Firkus (Jacob Nowak), Joshua (Cassie) Klopotek, Crystal (Eric) Mueller, Nalin Finnessy, Kaylee (Joel) Fredrickson and six great grandchildren, soon to be seven. She is further survived by her sister, Rosalie Ostrander.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and her siblings Lawrence, Grace, Robert, Alice, Beatrice, Theresa, Raymond, and Clarence.
At Gloria's request, no services will be held. However, any person wishing to honor her life is encouraged to hang up a bird feeder, buy a lottery ticket, listen to Elvis, or laugh, and then laugh some more.
