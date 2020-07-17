Gloria M. Hadden, age 87 years young, of Plainfield, passed away July 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving children.
The good Lord blessed the family of Earl and Leona (Buelow) Brinkmann with Gloria on October 23, 1932 in Weyauwega, WI. Gloria attended schools in Weyauwega; Waupaca: Chandler, AZ; and in Wild Rose, where she graduated in 1950 with honors.
Gloria married Roger G. Hadden on November 4, 1950. They worked together on their dairy farm outside of Wild Rose, raised crops, a few chickens, and the first three of their seven children; the late Steven (Sharon) Hadden, Plainfield; Roger Mark (Allana) Hadden, Salem, OR; and Marsha (Gary Phillips) Hadden-Phillips, Plainfield.
In 1959, the family moved to Fernandina Beach, FL to start Roger's dream of owning a bowling alley. There, they added four more children to their brood; the late Scott Hadden, Plainfield; Catherine (Dave) Mau, Bancroft; Michael (died shortly after birth) and Thomas Hadden, Justin, TX.
In 1964, Roger and Gloria moved to Plainfield, WI and bought the bowling alley there and added one more child to the family, Ann Marie (the late Randal) Scott, Berlin, WI.
Besides her family, Gloria's greatest passion was serving our Lord. She was a strong pro-life advocate and become a Minister of Presiding for St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainfield. She also gifted the parish with her amazing God-given talents in the choir, as a proclaimer of the word, and as a communion distributor.
Outside of her parish, Gloria was employed as a CNA for the Wild Rose Hospital and at Tri-County Area Schools as a special education assistant. Gloria also shared her love of community as a member of the VFW and Legion Auxiliaries, as an American Cancer Society
's Relay of Life participant, and as a volunteer for hospice.
After 42+ years of a fun-loving and enriched marriage, Roger passed away in 1992. During his funeral, Roger's Marine Corp "Brother", Donald U. Jones of Wild Rose shared a eulogy about their friendship and their time served in Japan. A year later, Don and Gloria became companions and wintered in Florida for many years until Don's passing in 2015.
Gloria's hobbies were reading, journaling, bowling, Swedish weaving, crocheting, pressed flowers, gardening, and traveling. Gloria will also be remembered for her great sense of humor, fishing with Roger but losing a stringer full of fish, cocktails and card parties and golfing with her lady friends, "Girls night out" with her daughters and granddaughters, large family dinners, following Charlie Berens on Face Book, and scaring the "bajiggers" out of kids while dressed up as a witch for Halloween.
Gloria is further survived by her grandchildren: Wendy (Jay) Goman, Plainfield; SMSgt. Jeremy Hadden, USAF, retired (Amber), Hudson, WI; David (Mary) Arana, Salem, OR; Justin (Emmy) Arana, Rickreall, OR; Nicole (Matthew) Hobson, Gig Harbor, WA; Michele (Chad) Weis, Plainfield; Kelly (Nicholas) Bucher, DePere; Leah Phillips, Custer; Spencer Phillips, Plainfield; David Hadden (Green Bay); Master at Arms Petty Officer First Class Jeff (Ashley) Mau, Edmond, OK; Carrie Boe, Baraboo; Tyler (Olivia) Mau, Nekoosa; Aya, Maya & Saya Hadden, Justin, TX; Jason (Colleen) Scott, Fort Smith, AR.
Great grandchildren: Jared & Connor Goman; Haleigh & Jase, Hadden, Taylor, Parker, Avery, Ethan, & Asher Arana; Myka & Jayden Brown; Chance & Cayden Weis; Brooklynn & Bennett Bucher; Mason & Creedence Hadden;; Hunter, Presley, Ava, & Henrik Mau; Penelope & Genevieve Boe; and pre-born baby boy Hobson.
Gloria is further survived by her sister, Ramona Feustel, Wautoma; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and special friends, especially Donna (Ma #2) Hotchkiss. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Earl Brinkmann; her mother, Leona Kraus; two step-fathers, Thomas Markey and Maurice "Pops" Kraus; her sons, Steven, Scott, & Michael; her brother, Kenneth Brinkmann; one sister, Rosalie Peterson; a granddaughter, Angie Hadden; a son-in-law, Randal Scott; and beloved in-laws, Marilyn Brinkmann, Dan Feustel, Dean Peterson, Dr. and Mrs. S.L. Hadden, and Gilbert and Joyce Hadden.
Gloria's family would like to give a special thank you to the Ascension Hospice care givers, especially to Wendy.
Due to the current health crisis, only a private family Funeral Mass will be at St Paul Catholic Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 with Rev. Paul Lippert presiding. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery along with the cremains of Roger G. Hadden. Military Honors and VFW & Legion Auxiliary ceremony will take place at the cemetery. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.
Serenity Prayer: God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time; Enjoying one moment at a time; Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His will; That I may be reasonably happy in this life, And supremely happy with Him forever in the next. ~~~Reinhold Niebuhr