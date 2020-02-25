|
Gloriette Rutz
Rosholt - Gloriette J. Rutz, age 87, of Rosholt, Wisconsin passed away February 23, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Ainsworth Hall in King, Wisconsin. Gloriette was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Florence (Peterson) and Joseph Spoerl. She married Glen Rutz on December 29, 1951 at Hales Corners Lutheran Church. They shared over 68 years of marriage together.
Gloriette enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved gardening, flowers and the many song birds she fed. Gloriette was the rock of the family and taught us all to laugh. She was a strong Christian and was one of the founding members of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Greendale, Wisconsin. Gloriette was one of a group of women who started the American Legion Women's Auxiliary in Greendale, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband Glen Rutz, Daughter; Jill (Bernie) Elskamp, Sons; Michael (Patti) Rutz, James (Tolly) Rutz and Marty (Kat) Rutz, Sister; Nancy Gorman, Brothers; Daryl Spoerl, William Peterson and her dog Misty. Gloriette is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Grandson Justin Weisbrich and a Brother Kenneth Spoerl.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday with visitation starting at 11:00 AM, February 29, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home Main Chapel in King, Wisconsin with the Chaplin Wayne Schwanke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to The Word Today, Douglas W. Schroeder, Pastor, Box 77, Greendale, WI 53129 or Wisconsin Chapter.
