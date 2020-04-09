|
|
Gordon W. Kramer
Bancroft - Gordon W. Kramer, age 95, of Bancroft, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 6, 1925 in the township of Buena Vista, the son of Leslie and Ethyl (Hill) Kramer. He married Evelyn M. Metcalf on January 31, 1945 in Plainfield and to this union they had nine children. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2008. Gordon was blessed as a child to be raised with 12 siblings. Gordon loved spending time with his family, enjoying the yearly family reunions and sharing in conversations with family and friends. His faith was strong and he enjoyed attending church at Bancroft Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and was a die hard Cubs fan.
He is survived by his children, Richard(Jackie) Kramer, Donna(Wally) Richardson, Pat(Bobby) Morrison, Jane(Gary) Young, Carl(Liz) Kramer, Sue Kozak, Mary(Mike) Page, Ken(Cyndi) Kramer, George(Jackie) Kramer; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his siblings (Beverly and Marjorie), further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 7 sisters, and 2 great grandsons.
Due to the current health crisis, A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this summer. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Gordon's family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020