Grace Wojciehoski
1929 - 2020
Grace Wojciehoski

Stevens Point - Grace Wojciehoski, 91, of Stevens Point, died peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital after being hospitalized. She was born July 1, 1929 in Milwaukee and moved to the Fancher area as a young girl. She was the daughter of the late Alice and Frank Pehoski. Her marriage to Florian Wojciehoski took place on Aug. 28, 1954 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher, WI. Florian died Oct. 1, 2015.

Grace graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1946. She was a secretary to the President of the Stevens Point Normal School until 1960. She then returned back to UWSP in 1978 and retired in 1994, as secretary in the Music Department. She was the church organist at St. Mary of Mount Carmel for over 45 years.

Survivors include her son Dr. Randal (Michele) Wojciehoski of Stevens Point and grandchildren Kasia Wojciehoski of Nashville, TN and Jozef Wojciehoski, Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by her only sister, Carol Eichman.

Special thanks to her niece Debra Hofmeister and Lizzy Heinz for the excellent care they provided over the past year. In addition, Ted and Mary Cayford, Ron and Carol Shulfer, and the Smokey Road neighbors were invaluable in seeing that she was able to live independently until her death.

Memorials in her name to Pacelli Catholic Schools would be appreciated.

There will be no services at this time due to COVID and the family is planning on a future date in the Spring. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
