86, of Stevens Point, died Thursday October 1, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. Gregory was born on May 15, 1934, in Plover. He was the son of the late William and Frances (Lila) Galecki. He attended local schools graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School. As a teenage Gregory worked on dairy and potato farms, cranberry marsh and trimmed trees. After turning eighteen he worked at Preway as a welder for 15 years, he then worked at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point as a control specialist for 30 years. His marriage to Maxine Nitka took place on October 26, 1963, at St. Peters Catholic Church. His wife Maxine preceded him in death on July 3, 2017. Gregory was a member of St. Peters Catholic church and the Knights of Columbus Council #1170. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing and going south for the winters. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Stacy Welch) of Sobieski WI. and Patrick (Paula Ostrowski) of Evansville WI. He was preceded in death by a daughter Kim Marie. Brothers, Ed, Vic, William, Tom, Richard and a sister Jeanette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday October 9, 2020, at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Aul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com