Guadalupe (Lupe) Lopez
Junction City - Guadalupe (Lupe) J. Lopez, age 70, Junction City passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home.
Lupe was born September 4, 1949, the son of Donato Lopez and Enriqueta Gaitan in Mexico.
Lupe came to the United States to make a better life for himself. He worked at local farms, until he started his employment at David and Lorraine Wiernik's farm. Lupe was a groundskeeper at St. Bartholomew's Church for many years. He was a member of the Choraleers. He loved to garden and share his harvest with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and especially socializing with family and friends. He was an avid Packer and Brewers fan, and loved to listen to polkas.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lupe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Mill Creek. Rev. Dennis Stanchick officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Bartholomew Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m Saturday at St. Bartholomew Church until the Mass.
He is survived by Kory, Sandy, and Baylor (Olivia) Braatz and very good friends Georgianne Jazdzewski, Lucy and Robert Slowinski. He was preceded in death by his parents and David and Lorraine Wiernik.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 27, 2019