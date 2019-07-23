|
|
Gwendolyn Jean (Lepper) Schmidlkofer
Wisconsin Rapids - Gwendolyn Jean (Lepper) Schmidlkofer, age 87, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Arborview Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Gwen was born December 12, 1931 in Stevens Point, WI to the late Walter and Ruby (Philbrick) Lepper. Gwen grew up in Stevens Point; attended local public schools, including McKinley, Emerson, and P. J. Jacobs High School. In her younger years, Gwen and her sisters performed acrobatics stunts for McKinley School Penny Social organization.
Gwen married Robert Schmidlkofer June 3, 1950. Bob preceded her in death on February 15, 1978. After their marriage, Gwen and Bob moved to Fond du Lac, WI where they raised two children, David and Barbara.
While residing in Fond du Lac, Gwen was an avid bowler, hunter, and loved fishing. She worked at Infant Socks and retired from Wells Manufacturing. She and her friend Carol took many trips together, including one to Germany. When Gwen returned to the area, she lived on Hickory Dr. in Plover and cleaned apartments. She loved family get-togethers and missed not being able to watch her great-granddaughters grow up.
Gwen is survived by children, David Schmidlkofer of Waupaca, WI and Barbara (Ken) Echols of San Antonio, TX; seven siblings, Gaylord (Louise) Lepper of Mosinee, WI, Beverly Mahne of Colorado, Edward (Cathy) Lepper of Texas, Robert (Barbara) Lepper of California, Joy (Forest) Cummings of Stevens Point, WI, Dennis (Irene) Lepper of Plover, WI, and Judy (Ronald) Molski of Plover, WI; grandchildren, Heather (Terralis) Gibson and Shelby Gabrielson; and twin great-granddaughters, Haley and Riley Gibson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Gwen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; grandparents; her sisters, Bernice Winkler, Cleaobell Karrar, Arlene Roy, Janice Koback; brothers, DaWayne, Ernest, Frederick, Thomas; and grandson Quinnell Echols.
A Funeral Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI with Rev. Ben Sheets presiding. A time of Visitation will precede at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery; Fond du Lac, WI.
Gwen's family would like to thank her caregivers for their service at Whispering Pines Lodge in Plover and Arborview Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids. We would also like to thank the workers at Heartland Hospice, Inclusa, and Pastor Jamie.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019