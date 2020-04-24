|
H. John Lay
Stevens Point - H. John Lay, age 78, of Stevens Point passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Service for John will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at a later date. Please keep checking www.shudafuneral.com for updates on when the service will be held.
John was born in West Bend, WI on October 18, 1941 the son of Henry J. "Bud" and Eunice (Ohlrogge) Lay. He attended local schools in West Bend and furthered his education at UW-Whitewater receiving a Bachelor's degree in education. He then worked in the family lumber yard until deciding to further his education at UW-Whitewater to obtain his Master's in Business Administration. On Feb 12, 1972 John married the love of his life Wanda Wainscott in Dickson, IL. The family moved to Stevens Point where John worked in the business education department at Mid State Technical College (MSTC). John was an incredible mentor and friend to many students and colleagues in the MSTC system during his successful business career. He became the Campus Administrator at the MSTC Marshfield campus in 1987 and retired from the MSTC Wisconsin Rapids campus in 2004. John was a talented and admired musician who had many musical avenues. His musical ability and the sound of his voice and guitar would brighten any room and truly made his soul shine. John was a part of the Trinity Lutheran Church Senior Choir, Monteverdi Master Chorale singer/Executive Director, and Northern Gateway Barbershop Chorus singer/Director. John loved spending time with family and friends while being up north at the cabin, camping in Door County, or just at the table playing games while making up his own rules and snickering. John lived by an honest, compassionate, intelligent, quick witted life motto. His commitment to his family, friends, church, and community was immeasurable and will never be forgotten. The imprint he has made on the lives of those around him is inspiring and his legacy and hugs will live on in us all with his stories and jokes being shared for lifetimes.
John is survived by his wife: Wanda, 4 Children: Kerry Lay, Charlene (Pete) Orne, Peggy (Art) Greco, and David Lay, sister: Susan Wage, and 7 grandchildren: Ashley Barthel, Emily, William, Greyson, and Hayley Orne, and Tyler and Bella Greco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson Tucker Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to Monteverdi Master Chorale, The Northern Gateway Chorus, and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020