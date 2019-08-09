|
|
Harlyn F. Schulke
Almond - Harlyn F. Schulke, age 82, of Almond, WI passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Harlyn was born in the Town of Belmont, Portage County on November 2, 1936, the son of the late Frederick and Laurina (Prill) Schulke. He farmed in the Town of Belmont for many years. He enjoyed traveling, especially his Casino visits. On September 1, 1956, Harlyn married Irene Borchert at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amherst. Harlyn is survived by his wife: Irene Schulke, Almond; his sons: Richard Schulke, Almond and Kenneth (Special friend-Dawn) Schulke, Almond; his grandchildren: Lindsay (Jeremy) Smith; Alisha (Michael) Triepke; Wesley (Heather) Schulke; Tyler (Laura) Schulke & Yvonne Schulke and his great grandchildren: Ella & Claire Smith; Olivia Triepke; Autumn & Kinley Schulke; Bridget & Baby Schulke. Harlyn was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edwin & Harvey Schulke and a sister, Lenora Peters. The Christian Funeral Service will be on Monday, August 12 at 12 Noon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Amherst with Reverend Don Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday morning from 10 AM until the time of services at the church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019