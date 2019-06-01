Harold H. Bandow



Stevens Point - Harold Henry Bandow, age 95, of Stevens Point passed away Sunday, May 21, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital.



Friends and family may gather to share memories on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-7:30PM at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point. A private family burial will be held at a later date.



Harold was born on July 11, 1923 in Stevens Point, the son of Harold and Frances (Czech) Bandow. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School.



After high school he served in WWII in the South Pacific. His military occupational specialty was serving as a medic in the Army. He had a special rapport with the characters in the television show M*A*S*H which he thoroughly enjoyed watching. On August 9, 1947 he married Martha Guzman. They were married for 63 years until Martha died November 17, 2010.



In May of 1949, Harold graduated from Stevens Point State Teachers College with his B.S. degree. Early in Harold's working career, he was an English Teacher but later transitioned to a supervisory position with Preway Inc. Wisconsin Rapids. He retired from that company a rewarding 33 years ago.



Harold was an extraordinary sports fan following professional baseball, especially the late Milwaukee Braves. He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, the Packers, and the Bucks, along with Badger basketball and football. Harold relished watching UWSP Pointer basketball and football.



Harold was known for his early morning bicycle trips around the city. He could be seen very early in the morning cruising the streets or later in the day heading to the library or stopping for a burger, fries, and ice cream at a local restaurant.



He was an accomplished cribbage player who shared his strategy with only a privileged few.



Harold was blessed with immense patience, a rare virtue. He will be profoundly missed by his family and friends.



Harold is survived by his son Bruce (Cathy) Bandow, 2 grandchildren: Shelly (Stephen) Fisher and Blair (Jenny) Bandow, and 4 grandchildren: Drew Bandow, Reese Bandow, Grace Fisher, and Izzy Fisher.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Martha, brother Art, and 4 sisters: Doris Downing, Helen Haka, Rita Jensen, and Fran Walloch.



Harold's family would like to give a special thanks to Ascension Hospice and his doctors and nurses for their dedicated care given to Harold.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Meals on Wheels or a .



