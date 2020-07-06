Harold K. Meeteer
Stevens Point - Harold "Hal" K. Meeteer, age 83, of Stevens Point passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, and under the exemplary care of Ascension Hospice.
**Due to COVID-19 restrictions the visitation has been moved from the church to the Plover Funeral Home, with Mass being at the church**
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Hal will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church - 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:30 am on Wednesday at the Plover Shuda Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Burial with full Military Honors will be at the parish cemetery.
