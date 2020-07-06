1/
Harold K. Meeteer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold K. Meeteer

Stevens Point - Harold "Hal" K. Meeteer, age 83, of Stevens Point passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, and under the exemplary care of Ascension Hospice.

**Due to COVID-19 restrictions the visitation has been moved from the church to the Plover Funeral Home, with Mass being at the church**

A Mass of a Christian Burial for Hal will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church - 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:30 am on Wednesday at the Plover Shuda Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Burial with full Military Honors will be at the parish cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved