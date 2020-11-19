Harold L. Kurzynski
Plover - Harold L. (Leo) Kurzynski
Of Plover, WI died Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital at age 95. Harold was born October 20, 1925 in Stevens Point. WI. He was the son of the late Walter and Salomea (Barczak) Kurzynski. Harold entered the United States Navy on May 15, 1943 in Chicago, IL. He served as a Seaman 1st class during World War II aboard the USS Shangri- La. Harold received the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Ribbon with 2 Stars and the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. His marriage to the former Regina Obremski took place on September 25, 1948 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point before moving to the Town of Dewey. His wife Regina preceded him in death on November 24, 2012. Harold worked for Northwest Liquor Company and Mosinee Paper Mill. He also worked in construction, logging, farming and retired from the Holiday Inn Stevens Point.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Regina, two sons Mark and James Kurzynski, his brothers Al (Rose), Henry, Paul (Florence), and his five sisters Genevieve (Lawrence) Zalewski, Lorraine (Leo) Ligman, Louise (Paul) Kolodziej and Jeanette ( Chester) Zimbauer, Winifred Grochmal and a brother-in-law Bernard Check.
Survivors include his granddaughter Jennifer (Jerry) Peplinski of Amherst, a great grandson Mark Gagas Jr. and a daughter-in-law Mary Jo Kurzynski. Other survivors include his brother Leonard (Darlene) Kurzynski of Wausau, two sisters Patricia Check of Rothschild and Dorothy (Phillip) Kluz of Mosinee and a sister-in-law Bernice Kurzynski and a brother-in-law Felix Grochmal. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass and life celebration will be held at a later date. Burial with full Military honors will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Parish Cemetery, Knowlton. Those wishing to attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the ceremony.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Ascension for their hard work in treating the covid-19 virus. We also thank the staff at Whispering Pines Lodge for their caring and dedication.
