Harold "Hal" Meeteer
Stevens Point - Harold "Hal" K. Meeteer, age 83, of Stevens Point passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, and under the exemplary care of Ascension Hospice.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Hal will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church - 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-10:45 am on Wednesday at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will be at the parish cemetery.
Hal was born on May 27, 1936, the son of Edward and Agnes (Gaber) Meeteer in Wisconsin Rapids. He attended Nekoosa High and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School. Following high school, he attended UWSP. In 1958, he enlisted in the US Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1964. On June 4, 1958, Hal married Joan Marie Reichert at Sacred Heart Church in Nekoosa, WI. Hal worked as Internal Auditor for the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point for 23 years and retired July 1, 2001.
Hal enjoyed many activities. He was an avid reader, loved golfing, was a pool shark, cartoonist, Little League Baseball and basketball coach, karaoke singer, and world-class quippster .
Hal is survived by his wife: Joan, 4 children: Joel (Cheryl) Meeteer, Arlington, WA; Faye (Eric) Mays, Drummond, WI; Mike (Wanda) Meeteer, Middleton, WI; and Amy (Pete) Armatas, Englewood, CO; 12 grandchildren: Kelsey (Dan) Ozment, Katie Brown, Autumn Freng-Meeteer (fiancee Aleks Sever) and Ian (Sierra) Freng-Meeteer, Garrett Mays, Luke, Noah, and Kara Meeteer, Francesca Chandi Devi, Victoria and Curtis Bridges, and George Armatas; 2 great-grandchildren: Sawyer and Waylan Ozment, 2 sisters-in-law: Julie Allworden, Josile Reichert, and brother-in-law: Dave (Sue) Reichert; 4 nieces: Gena Trast, Emily Torhorst, Megan Schmidt, and Shannon Reichert.
Hal was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Don Reichert and Gary Allworden, and nephew Sten Marousek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Hospice, and The Green Circle Fund: c/o Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020