|
|
Harriet J. Hurrish
Stevens Point - Harriet Jean (Ossowski) Hurrish was born January 27, 1931 to Anne (Tuszkowski) and Harry Ossowski in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She is survived by five children: Jody, Jack (Joan Karlen), Jill (Norm) Kedrowski, Jim - all of Stevens Point and Jean (Mark) Koehl of Madison. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Marcus (Katie) Koehl, Katie (Matt) Smith, Ed (Anne Fritsch) Koehl, Alexander (Britanny) Sevenich, and Jackie Koehl (Alex Piazza); and her great-grandchildren: Macy Gilson, Hatty and Jordy Koehl, and Emily and Allison Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Florian "Dutch" Hurrish (2 days shy of their 67th wedding anniversary) and one child, Alexander, who died at birth.
Harriet attended St. Peter's Catholic School and St. Joseph's Academy graduating in 1948. Harriet worked at Sentry Insurance as a Utility Clerk after high school. She married Florian "Dutch" Hurrish on July 1, 1950 at St. Peter's Church and had 6 children.
Harriet and Dutch joined St. Stanislaus Church, where Harriet became active in family as well as parish life. She was a member of the PTA, and a daily communicant. She was extremely interested in the elderly and formed a monthly group that brought in speakers, arts and crafts programs, lunch and social hours. Because of her success, the mayor named her to The Commission on Aging as well as the Mental Health Board.
The pull to Faith was strong. When Dutch was appointed Temporal Lay Minister at St. Mary's of Torun (a parish founded by her grandfather) Harriet worked by his side to uplift, strengthen and revive the Parish. They held fundraisers, including re-introducing the Parish Picnic, the Rosary Society, and again, founded a Senior Citizens Group.
When Dutch felt the calling to become a Deacon, Harriet studied right along with him. She saw the call to the Diaconate as a couples ministry; committing herself fully to living her faith. In 1987, the Bishop asked Harriet and Dutch to take a leap of faith- sell their house, move to the rectory at Immaculate Mary in Custer and work full-time for the Church. Without any idea of what income this could provide, they said yes. During her years in Custer, she counseled, taught, founded another Senior Citizens Group and served on the Liturgical Board.
Even with all of this going on, Harriet still found time to golf, be active in the Whiting Dance Club, ski, and take a few ocean cruises. She also made time for her children and grandchildren helping in any way she could.
One of the highlights of her life came in 1987; she met Pope John Paul II when he came to Detroit. She described his presence as electric, and said he had an aura of love about him. She was one of 35 who were fortunate enough to get to shake his hand
It 1992, Harriet and Dutch "retired" to Mesa, AZ where Harriet was active in her neighborhood serving on the Welcoming, Social and Golf Committees. She collected 21 Holes in One while living in Mesa. She was also active at St. Timothy Parish, where Dutch was assigned. She helped him prepare for Baptism classes and volunteered at Paz de Cristo. Her parish family became another source of joy for her.
In October of 2014, Harriet returned to Wisconsin with Dutch to be closer to family. Winter and snow were offset by closeness of family. She was able to renew old friendships and continue to live her faith. Even with her health declining, she was always able to scare up a smile.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 9 - 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stevens Point with a Mass to follow. Boston Funeral home is honored to be assisting the family in the arrangements.
Many wonderful healthcare people helped Harriet. The family would like to thank Kimberly Nowak, the staff at the Lodge, the staff at Sylvan Crossings, St. Michael's Hospital and Kris Hansen from St. Joseph's Church.
Online condolences may be made at bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020