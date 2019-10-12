|
|
Harry F. ZeRuth III
Stevens Point - Harry Frederick ZeRuth III passed away on October 8, 2019. He was 37. Harry was born on June 30, 1982 in Easton, PA, the son of Harry ZeRuth II and Gail (Phelps) Punturo. Harry went to school in Stroudsburg, PA, as well as Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. He was currently employed by McCain Foods in Plover, WI, where he considered himself to be an expert forklift driver, joke teller, and prankster.
Harry met the love of his life, Jolene Raikowski, when she sent him a text message after making up his phone number. Before they met face to face for the first time, she declared that she would marry him. The couple was married on August 8, 2009, in Stevens Point, WI. Together they spent their life sitting around campfires, collecting mosquito bites, reeling in fish, (Harry holds the record for catching entire trees still connected to the ground) raising three beautiful children, and making dream after dream come true.
Harry was passionate about many things: including the pursuit of the perfect lawn, trophy whitetail, and impressive biceps. Harry was incredibly proud of his German heritage and credited it for his ability to repair anything from a broken toy to a broken vehicle. He will forever be remembered for his genuine kindness, sense of humor, and ability to make all who crossed his path a friend.
However, more than anything else that Harry was, he was the world's greatest father. There wasn't a diaper he couldn't change, bedtime story he couldn't read, owwie he couldn't fix, or game he couldn't play. Harry's legacy will forever live on through Paisley's passion for learning, Paxton's passion for adventure and Prentiss' passion to charm everyone she meets.
Harry is survived by his wife Jolene and their children Paisley, Paxton, and Prentiss; his father Harry (Sharon) ZeRuth II of Sciota, PA; his mother Gail (John) Punturo of Spring Hill, FL; his brother Gary Ricker of Phillipsburg, NJ; his sisters Ashley (Justin) Blancher of New Orleans, LA, Megan ZeRuth of Sciota, PA; and stepsister Marsha (Matt) Whary of Dalmatia, PA. Harry is further survived by his Wisconsin parents Bill and Sheila Raikowski of Mosinee, WI; Wisconsin sister Jill and brother Justin Waite of Stevens Point, WI, and nieces Willow, Aliyah, and Samantha; nephews Anthony, Maverick, Camden, Caylum, and Jayden; his Wisconsin grandma Louise Raikowski, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his paternal & maternal grandparents, his Wisconsin grandparents, and his precious fur babies Raven, Mercy, and Crash.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley St. in Stevens Point, WI, beginning at 3:30 until the time of service at 5:30.
In lieu of flowers make sure your loved ones know you love them.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019