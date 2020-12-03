Harry James Czaplinski
Harry James Czaplinski passed away on November 19th, 2020 at the Cavalier Healthcare Of England nursing home in England Arkansas following an extended illness.
Harry was born on October 2nd 1949 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to the late Martha P. Czaplinski (Napiwocki) and Leo Czaplinski. Harry grew up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where he attended PJ Jacobs Highschool, and went on to attend college at the University of Stevens Point, receiving his B.A. in mathematics. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he received his Masters in Mathematics.
He shared his passion for math and his love for education in Stuttgart Arkansas. Harry was a much-loved math instructor at Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas On the Stuttgart campus his students called him Mr. Chip. Harry began his career at the college in 1999 and retired in 2017. He served on academic committees, was part of the math team, and was well respected by faculty for subtle wit. Although he held students to high academic standards, many indicated that without his efforts they would have had difficulty when transferring to a four-year college or university. He will be missed by his PCCUA family.
Survivors include his sister Elaine Olsen (Czaplinski) of Tomahawk, Wisconsin; a very close friend and former spouse, Georgette Czaplinski; niece Emily Baumann (Daniel Baumann) of Wausau, Wisconsin, nephew Elliott Olsen of Wausau, Wisconsin; great nieces, Mallory Bauman and Kayla Harrington (Craig Harrington), great nephew Garrett Baumann, and great-great-nephews Oliver and Everett Harrington.
Harry enjoyed visiting family in Wisconsin. "Uncle Harry" will always be remembered for his humor and quick, sharp wit. He enjoyed preparing and sharing Greek food and always treasured the memories of his travels in Greece, France, and Morocco with Georgette.
Due to the current Covid-climate a memorial will not be held at this time. If inclined, go to www.turpin-co.com
to sign the online guestbook and leave a message to share a pleasant memory of Harry. Donations in Harry's memory can be made to a student scholarship fund at PCCUA Foundation Fund-Stuttgart, 2807 Hwy 165S, Box A, Stuttgart, AR 72160.
We would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Cavalier Healthcare of England for the wonderful care given to Harry the last eleven months.