Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1120 Evans St
Waupaca, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1120 Evans St
Waupaca, WI
Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Farmington Lutheran Cemetery
Hazel Olson


1928 - 2019
Hazel Olson

Waupaca - Hazel "Sue" E. Olson, age 91, of Waupaca, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center of Weyauwega. She was born in Junction City, WI on August 3, 1928 to Albert and Violet (Eastman) Schultz. She attended kindergarten at McKinley School in Stevens Point. For grades 1 thru 8, she went to Oak Hill School, a one room school located near Junction City. Hazel then attended P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point.

On September 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to Ward C. Olson, and they made their home near Scandinavia. She worked for many years at Wohlt Cheese Factory in Fremont. Hazel enjoyed working in the yard, tending to her flowers and trees. She also enjoyed traveling, biking and hiking.

Hazel is survived by one sister, Anona Martin of Florida; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Jorgensen and brothers: Albert, Ferdinand, David, Louis, Walter, and Dennis Schultz.

Though Hazel never had children of her own, she was a wonderful second mother to many children throughout the years.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1120 Evans St, Waupaca, with Pastor Ron Siemers officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial of cremains will take place at 2 p.m. at Farmington Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Sunday School program at Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Peter Lutheran School in Weyauwega.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
