Hedwig "Hattie" Salvinski - Levandowski
Stevens Point - Hedwig C. Salvinski-Levandowski
Of Stevens Point passed away late Monday evening, October 5, 2020 at Divine Mercy Assisted Living. Age 85 Hedwig was born September 5, 1935 in Stevens Point, WI. She was the daughter of the late Phillip and Sally Cisewski.
Her marriage to Barney Salvinski took place on July 16, 1955. After their marriage the couple settled in the Town of Hull. Barney preceded her in death on November 27, 1996. She then married Leo J. Levandowski on September 26, 1998 at St. Casimir's Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in the Town of Dewey. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2016. Hedwig worked at Lullaby for a number of years, also Hammerblow (Steel King) in Stevens Point and Joerns until her retirement in 1998.
Hedwig loved growing flowers and gardening, listening to Polka music on Sunday mornings and Old time country music. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Survivors include her daughter Shirly (Steve) Wiesshoff, FL., her sons David (special friend Brenda) Salvinski of Stevens Point, Paul (Shelly) Salvinski
of FL., Chester (Marcy) Salvinski , Leo Salvinski and Jim Salvinski all of Stevens Point, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Further survived by three sisters; Pat Filipiak, Jane (Tony) Rucinski and Cathy (Ken) Grezenski, and six brothers Kenneth (Agnes) Cisewski, Albin (Grace) Cisewski, Harry (Ann) Cisewski, Eugene (Karen) Cisewski, Barney Cisewski and Clarence (Jacki) Cisewski. She was preceded in death by one son Joseph, one sister Florence and three brothers Art, Ervin and Richard.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 A.M Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Casimir's Catholic church. Rev. Todd Mlsna officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Casimir Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Thursday evening at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point. Masks will be required at both the Funeral Home and Church, and social distancing will be observed. If you are not feeling well or are not comfortable coming, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.