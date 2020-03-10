Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Rosholt, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Church
Rosholt, WI
View Map
Helen A. Cieslewicz

Helen A. Cieslewicz Obituary
Helen A. Cieslewicz

Wittenberg - Helen A. Cieslewicz

Of Wittenberg, WI died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2020 at Eagle Summit Assisted Living. Age 93 Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. at St. Adlabert church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
