Wittenberg - Helen A. Cieslewicz
Of Wittenberg, WI died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2020 at Eagle Summit Assisted Living. Age 93 Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. at St. Adlabert church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020