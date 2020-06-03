Helen C. Olson
Stevens Point - Our mother, grandmother and great grandmother Helen Catherine Olson, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020.
A private Mass for Helen will be held at Holy Spirit Parish. Helen's family invites friends and relatives to gather to share memories from 9:00 - 10:30 AM on Monday June 8, 2020, at the Shuda Funeral Chapel : 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point.
Burial will be in Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Helen was born in Stevens Point and raised by her parents Borislaus 'Alex' Wachowiak and Agnes (Olski) Wachowiak. On August 19, 1941 she married Emil Grubba. Together they had three daughters, Judith, Linda and Diane Grubba and lived in Stevens Point, Emil passed away in 1954. She remarried, to Phil Olson on April 24, 1957, and he brought to her a step-daughter Carolyn and together had their own son James. After her husband Phil passed away in 1968, she spent the remainder of her 52 years enjoying her 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and assumed the name "GG".
Helen was a lifelong member of St Stanislaus/Holy Spirit parish and involved in the Parish Council of Catholic Women, American Legion Auxiliary and the Lincoln Center Walking Club. She enjoyed many friends, loved to bowl, sew and crochet and had a special gift for crafting and baking. Helen will be remembered for her love of life with family gatherings, her sense of humor and an infectious laugh that would endear her to everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters Judith (Joe) Mulligan, Linda (Gene) Wanta, Diane (Phil) Rajkowski, step daughter Carolyn (Olson) Shelton and son James (Bernadette) Olson. She is further survived by her sister in-laws Gazelle Wachowiak and Lorraine Wachowiak.
Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Roman (Bea), Chester (Florence), John and sisters, Tillie (Mike) Mansavage and Evelyn (Orville) Parks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory be made to:
The Lodge at Whispering Pines or Holy Spirit Parish
In deepest gratitude to the staff at The Lodge at Whispering Pines, Heartland Hospice and Inclusa, Inc. especially Penny Fink and Mary Flees.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.