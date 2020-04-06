|
|
Helen M. Czaplinski
Stevens Point - Helen M. Czaplinski, 82, of the town of Dewey, died Monday April 6, 2020, at Maple Ridge assisted living in Plover. Helen was born on April 10, 1937, in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Schmitt) Firkus. Helen attended local schools graduating from Maria High School.
Her marriage to Robert "Chopper" Czaplinski took place May 23, 1959, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After the marriage the couple settled in the Town of Dewey. Helen's husband Robert died on January 22, 2018.
Helen was a stay at home mom. She was a member of the St. Casimir Rosary Society. She enjoyed country music, playing games with her family and friends and camping.
Survivors include her children, Tom (Pauline) of Stevens Point, Terri (Tony) Ryskiewicz of Mosinee, Tami (Chuck) Kawlewski and Tracy (David) Trybull both of Plover and Stephen (Michelle) Czaplinski of Polonia.
Her grandchildren Jamie (Mike), Brian (Stephanie), Amanda, Alex (Ashlynn), Mark (Jenny), Nathan (Nicole), Jackson, Tess, Shannon and Derek. Great grandchildren; Clayton, Kaylea, Ethan, Carson, Colton and baby K. Further survived by a sister, Sr. Rose Firkus of Kimberly.
She was preceded in death by her son, William a daughter, Lori a sister, Frances Soik and her sister-in-law, Bernice Kurzynski.
Special thanks to the management and staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care, Ascension Hospice and Jane and Mary at INCLUSA for their amazing care.
A private committal service was held at St. Casimir Parish Cemetery. A memorial Mass at St. Casimir Catholic Church will take place at a later date. Please keep an eye on our website and the local newspapers as to the time and date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020