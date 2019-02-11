|
Helen Marie Gilman
Stevens Point - Helen Marie Gilman went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on the morning of February 5th, 2019 at the age of 93 in Stevens Point, WI.
Helen was born on April 2nd, 1925 in Hudson, St. Croix, WI to Raymond and Elvina Jacobson. She attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point and majored in Education. She was a vibrant woman who wanted to experience the world. She talked highly of her days working at Northwest Airlines and living in New York City. Helen married the love of her life Kent Gilman on April 4th, 1959 and together they raised three wonderful children in Arlington Heights, Il. Helen had a deep love for children and education. She worked in the school system until she was 88 years old, assisting children in reading. Helen moved back to Stevens Point, Wi after her loving husband passed and became very active in her church, St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player, a Packer fan through and through and a golf enthusiast. Helen was a loving and devoted friend to many and she will be missed greatly.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elvina Jacobson; her brother, Dean Jacobson and her loving husband Kent Gilman. She is survived by her three children Chuck Gilman (Terry), Karen Ard (DeVan) and Diane Finchem (Kirk); her ten grandchildren Chelsea Gilman, Scott Gilman (Melanie), Stephanie Gilman, Kristina Pulido (Nicholas), Brianna Taber, Alexandra Taber, Aundria Crenshaw, Austin Crenshaw, Sterling Crenshaw and Evan Crenshaw; as well as one great-grandchild with one on the way.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11 am followed by a reception at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Stevens Point, WI. (600 Wilshire Blvd, Stevens Point, WI 54481). In lieu of flowers, we are asking for all donations to please be sent to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County (P.O Box 171 Stevens Point, WI 54481; phone (715-341-4836).
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019