Helen Marie Steffes
Mineral Point / Plover - Helen Marie Steffes, age 75, of Plover, WI, formerly of Mineral Point, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 6, 2019 at The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover, WI.
Helen was born on January 27, 1944, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Nechkash) Arthur. She attended Montfort Grade School for her early years of school and later went to Mineral Point to finish grade school. She was a 1962 graduate of Mineral Point High School. After high school she worked in Madison for the State of Wisconsin in the Motor Vehicle Department. She married Emanuel Steffes on October 10, 1964. This year they would have been celebrating 55 years of marriage. She helped farm with her husband for many years and worked as a bookkeeper for Gratz Motors and town clerk for Mineral Point.
Helen could be found in the kitchen, cooking and baking, or in the garden where she expressed her love for flowers and picking raspberries. She had a deep affection for her puppy dog, Sandy. Following the move to Stevens Point, Helen looked forward to playing cards with the ladies in the activity room at The Lodge at Whispering Pines and putting together puzzles. She made many friends and touched countless lives throughout her life.
Helen was a devoted wife and mother. Helen and Emanuel had six children together: William (deceased), Robert (Angela Meylor) of Mineral Point, Patricia Schulist (Michael) of Stevens Point, Brian (Corie Aide) of Mineral Point, Bruce (Amy) of Fort Atkinson, Steve (Lacey) of Baraboo. They have eight very dear grandchildren: Brian Jr., McKenzie, Allison, Logan, Rylie, Jerod, Gabe, Lexi and step granddaughter Briana.
Helen is survived by her sisters, Joan (Tom) Faull of Linden, Penelope Roberts (Dennis Porter) of Delafield and brother, Raymond Arthur of Ohio. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Donna Steffes of Mineral Point.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Emanuel, son William, her parents, and multiple brother and sister in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Father David Flanagan and Father Michael Tarigopula will concelebrate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:50 a.m. at the church.
The family wishes to thank the INCREDIBLE staff at The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover, WI where Helen resided with Manny the past 4 years. They would also like to thank Laurie Kostka, NP, the staff at Davita Dialysis and Heartland Hospice for the outstanding care, love, and support Helen received. Our family is forever grateful.
Gorgen Funeral Home
310 Ridge St.
Mineral Point, WI 53565
www.gorgenfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 9, 2019