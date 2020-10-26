1/1
Henrietta M. Gustafson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta M. Gustafson

Plover - Henrietta (Henri) Gustafson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 after a battle with leukemia. She was born May 11th, 1931 in Plover, WI to Henry Gumney and Susan (Kizewski) Gumney.

Henri graduated in 1949 from P.J. Jacobs High School. After graduation, like many young adults at that time, she moved to Milwaukee to find factory work while sending money home to her family on the farm. She later married William Gustafson and the couple settled in Junction City, WI where they lived for many years. She was married to Bill for 40 years until his passing in 2013.

Henri worked as a Teacher's Aide throughout her life, first at Kennedy Elementary School in Junction City and then at Ben Franklin Junior High where she worked with students with special needs. Henri devoted her life to caring for her family and home. She was dedicated to caring for her mother and husband. She spent time with or did something to help her "sweetie pie," her granddaughter Olivia, or daughter Kelly every day. Henri enjoyed attending all events that Olivia or Kelly were a part of. She was known for keeping a meticulous household and not sitting still for long. She loved polkas and polka dancing as well. Those who know her will remember her as a kindhearted person who was quick to laugh and never complain. She was an avid reader. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. Her unwavering faith in God was her strength.

Henri enjoyed being part of the Senior Fellowship group at Woodlands Church where she attended monthly gatherings with church friends as well as monthly lunches with the Woodland's ladies.

Henri was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Francis Gumney. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Gustafson) Roth-Rosenbrook, Son-in-law, Dennis Rosenbrook, granddaughter, Olivia Roth, sister, Judy (John) Schulfer, nieces and nephew, and other loving friends and relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14th at St. Bronislava Parish, 3200 Plover Road, Plover. Reverend Brandon Guenther will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to mass at Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. A graveside service will take place at a later date during warmer weather.

A special thank you goes out to Patti Hahn, Henri's personal helper, for her outstanding care and love. Thanks goes out as well, to staff at the Cancer Center at Marshfield Clinic, River View Lodge Assisted Living, Maple Ridge - Plover Memory Care, Ascension Hospice, as well as other transportation and medical staff that contributed to Henrietta's well-being. The family gives all these caregivers their greatest gratitude.

Masks will be required at both the Funeral Home and Church, and social distancing will be observed. If you are not feeling well or are not comfortable coming, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Bronislava Parish
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bronislava Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved