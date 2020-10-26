Henrietta M. Gustafson
Plover - Henrietta (Henri) Gustafson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 after a battle with leukemia. She was born May 11th, 1931 in Plover, WI to Henry Gumney and Susan (Kizewski) Gumney.
Henri graduated in 1949 from P.J. Jacobs High School. After graduation, like many young adults at that time, she moved to Milwaukee to find factory work while sending money home to her family on the farm. She later married William Gustafson and the couple settled in Junction City, WI where they lived for many years. She was married to Bill for 40 years until his passing in 2013.
Henri worked as a Teacher's Aide throughout her life, first at Kennedy Elementary School in Junction City and then at Ben Franklin Junior High where she worked with students with special needs. Henri devoted her life to caring for her family and home. She was dedicated to caring for her mother and husband. She spent time with or did something to help her "sweetie pie," her granddaughter Olivia, or daughter Kelly every day. Henri enjoyed attending all events that Olivia or Kelly were a part of. She was known for keeping a meticulous household and not sitting still for long. She loved polkas and polka dancing as well. Those who know her will remember her as a kindhearted person who was quick to laugh and never complain. She was an avid reader. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend. Her unwavering faith in God was her strength.
Henri enjoyed being part of the Senior Fellowship group at Woodlands Church where she attended monthly gatherings with church friends as well as monthly lunches with the Woodland's ladies.
Henri was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Francis Gumney. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Gustafson) Roth-Rosenbrook, Son-in-law, Dennis Rosenbrook, granddaughter, Olivia Roth, sister, Judy (John) Schulfer, nieces and nephew, and other loving friends and relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14th at St. Bronislava Parish, 3200 Plover Road, Plover. Reverend Brandon Guenther will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to mass at Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. A graveside service will take place at a later date during warmer weather.
A special thank you goes out to Patti Hahn, Henri's personal helper, for her outstanding care and love. Thanks goes out as well, to staff at the Cancer Center at Marshfield Clinic, River View Lodge Assisted Living, Maple Ridge - Plover Memory Care, Ascension Hospice, as well as other transportation and medical staff that contributed to Henrietta's well-being. The family gives all these caregivers their greatest gratitude.
Masks will be required at both the Funeral Home and Church, and social distancing will be observed. If you are not feeling well or are not comfortable coming, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
