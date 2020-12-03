1/
Henry E. "Hank" Herek
Plover - Henry E. "Hank" Herek, age 86, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, private family services for Hank were held.

Hank was born in the town of Stockton, WI on October 12, 1934, the son of Henry and Virginia (Shulfer) Herek. During his childhood, he and his family lived in various cities throughout Wisconsin. He attended local schools in the Stevens Point area and graduated from PJ Jacob's High School. After graduating, Hank was employed at Vetter Manufacturing. He later went to work for Consolidated Papers where he retired after 36 years. Starting in the late 1960's Hank also held the position of Constable for the Town of Plover. On November 14, 1964 Hank married the love of his life Maxine Brown at St. Bronislava Catholic Church. In his spare time, Hank enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, fishing, and cheering on the Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badgers.

Hank is survived by his wife Maxine, daughter: Jodi (Jim) Tarala, 3 siblings: Janet (Dave) Ciseski, Raymond (Carol) Herek, and John (Lill) Herek; and 3 granddaughters: Kaitlyn Tarala, Kassidy Tarala, and Sarah Herek.

He is further survived by his sister-in-law June (Dave) Lila and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Scott Herek.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
