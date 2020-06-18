Henry Eron
Henry Eron

Stevens Point - Henry J. Eron, age 82, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services. He was born Nov. 21, 1937 in the Town of Carson. He is the son of the late Joseph and Johanna (Zywicki) Eron. His marriage to Marie Smazal took place on Nov. 4, 1961 at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Blenker, WI. Henry dairy farmed his entire life in the Town of Carson, WI. He enjoyed Polka Dancing, strawberry picking, gardening, making homemade soup noodles, being active at St. Bartholomew Church and spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers a memorial in his name will take place at a later date.

Survivors include his wife Marie, three sons; Joe Eron of Stevens Point, Gerald (Sarah) Eron of Custer and Dennis (Denise) Eron of Rudolph. Four Grandchildren; Alex, Cole, Elizabeth and Justine. One brother; Chester (Caroline) Eron of Junction City, three sisters; Betty Waltenberg, Evelyn Suchowski & Celia Eron all of Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by; three sisters; Agnes Schulist, Theresa Britz & Esther Flees.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bartholomew Church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

A public visitation for all will take place from 4 to 7 PM on Monday June 22, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. The visitation will conclude with a rosary prayed at 7:00 PM.

Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.

For online condolences and viewing of the Mass once concluded please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
