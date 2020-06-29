Henry F. Tork
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry F. Tork

Stevens Point - Henry F. Tork, 98 of Stevens Point, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Henry was born on May 1, 1922, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Felix and Josephine (Formela) Tork. He graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School. Henry served 5 1/2 years in the Merchant Marines during WW II. His marriage to Lorraine Polum took place on September 14, 1946, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Millcreek. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Henry worked for the Stevens Point Water Department as a Superintendent retiring in 1984. Survivors include his wife Lorraine of 73 years and daughter Judy and son Mel (Carol). Also survived by a sister-in-law, Bernice Polum, four granddaughters, and eight great-grandchildren. He was the last living member of his family. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and two sisters. Private services were held. We would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Willow Brooke Senior Living for their care and support,

Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved