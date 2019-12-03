|
|
Henry "Hank" Francis Foszcz age 94 of Plover, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Portage County Health Care Center.
A liturgy of the word, funeral service for Henry will be at 10:30 am Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with an in church visitation at 9:30 am. Very Reverend Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to St. Stephen (1401 Clark St, Stevens Point, WI 54481) or .
Henry, an Army Veteran, WWII, was born February 2, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Wojciech "George" and Antoinette (Ogorzelec) Foszcz. He was member of the Milk Truck Drivers Union in Chicago for over 35 years and upon retirement relocated with his with wife to the Stevens Point/Plover area. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. A life-long Chicago Bear and Chicago Cub fan, he was a loyal customer of Kim's Barrel Inn in Steven's Point and a long-time resident of Pine Crest Apartments.
He was the loving husband of the late Bertha Madeline (Nachman) Foszcz for 58 years. He was the dear brother to the late Emily, Jean, Bernice and Roman.
He is survived by sister in law Rita Kluck, Stevens Point; brothers in law Joe (Cassie) Nachman of Stevens Point, and Ronald (Janet) Nachman of Wausau; and by many nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Emily (Christ) Karalis, Jean (Joe) Choroszej, and Bernice (Walter) Kulesza; brother: Roman (Alice) Foszcz; stepson: Richard (Lee) Cychosz; sisters in law: Ester Nachman, Angie Piechuc, Marian (Robert) Mack, Gertrude (Chuck) Zuber; and brothers in law: David and Frank Nachman, David Kluck.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting
www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019