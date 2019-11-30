|
Henry "Hank" P. Yokers
Plover - Henry (Hank) Yokers of Plover passed away peacefully November 28th, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family. Hank was born in the city of Stevens Point on February 18th, 1931. He attended Liberty Corners elementary school in Buena Vista, and was a 1949 graduate from PJ Jacobs's high school in Stevens Point.
Hank married his high school sweetheart, Margaret (Zakrzewski) on April 19th, 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. Hank was very proud of his military service and greatly enjoyed participation in a 2013 Honor Flight. Upon being discharged, Hank and Marge moved to Milwaukee, WI. There, Hank worked for Foreway Products, a golf cart manufacturer. He started as a welder and within ten years became part owner, managing four departments with over 50 people. Hank was instrumental in the development and manufacture of Nit's Rest golf carts, and held many mechanical and design patents.
Hank and Marge moved back to Plover in 1984. They enjoyed farming the Yokers homestead, especially raising pumpkins for their grandchildren. Hank took great pride in restoring the family home and becoming active in the community. He served as Buena Vista town chairman from 1987 through 2000. He was an active member of St. Bronislava church, helping with the pancake breakfasts and hamburger stand at their festival. He was also an active member of Plover Post 10262 and American Legion Post 543 and proud member of their honor guard. Both Hank and Marge gave generously of their time doing volunteer work for the Red Cross Blood mobile.
Hank was a very good athlete. He and his two brothers are on the baseball wall of fame at the Moore Barn ball diamond in Plover. He was also an amateur boxer, and was runner-up in the 1950 state Golden Gloves light heavyweight title, on a split decision. He and his trainer always believed he won the bout. Hank was an avid golfer, and had two hole-in-ones to his credit. Hank participated in Senior Olympics for many years in both golf and bowling, winning over twenty-five ribbons. He also enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.
Hank is survived by his children Michael (Bonnie) Yokers, Kim Yokers (Mark Siebers), five grandchildren; Elliott (Rebecca Barrett) Siebers, Matthew Siebers (Sandra Soto), Paul Siebers, Rachel Yokers, Evan Yokers, and one great grandchild, Soren Siebers. Henry was preceded in death by his wife Marge, parents Herman Sr. and Edith Yokers, and brothers Donald and Herman Yokers Jr.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Lodge, Whispering Pines and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care Hank received.
Funeral Liturgy services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 4th, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover, with Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Bronislava Cemetery. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Bronislava Church until the time of service. The Pisarski Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at are appreciated.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019