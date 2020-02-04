|
|
Herman "Butch" Gagas Jr.
Custer -
Herman "Butch" J. Gagas Jr., age 71, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Custer, WI.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Butch at 11AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer - 7176 Esker Rd. Custer, WI. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:45AM on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery with full Military Honors. Shuda Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Butch was born on December 17, 1948 in Stevens Point, WI. He was the son of late Herman J. Gagas Sr. and Eleanor (Rybarczyk) Gagas.
Butch married Cheryl M. Cudworth on October 24, 1970 at St Mary's I.C. in Custer, WI. They resided in the home they built in Custer, WI for the last 45 years.
Butch graduated P.J. Jacobs in 1966 and joined the U.S. Army in 1968 until 1970. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 where he was awarded two Purple Hearts, Army Commendation Medal, and other various service awards. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Butch worked at Weber Plastics and then the Stevens Point Post Office for 30 years retiring in 2007.
Butch was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing countless board and card games with his beautiful wife. He adored his grandchildren and Grandpuppy, Grizzly.
Butch was an active member of St Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish in Custer, WI. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10262, and the National Rifle Association.
Besides his wife Cheryl, Butch is survived by his daughter: Rebecca Allen, Son-in-law: Corey Allen; Grandson: Nathan Allen, Granddaughter: Chloe Allen, Brother: Michael (Margaret) Gagas, Sisters: Nancy (Konrad) Chojnacki, and Karen (Tim) Haase, Sister-in-laws: Sharron Kurszewski, Charlotte Gagas, and Sheila (Bill) Raikowski, Aunts and Uncles: Delores (Joe) Glodowski, James (Kathy) Rybarczyk, Leonard (Mildred) Rybarczyk, Evelyn Slowinski, and Mary Gagas. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Eleanor Gagas, Mother-in-law and Father-in-law: Bernard and Linnie Cudworth, Step Father-in-law: John Macadlo, Brother-in-law Chad Cudworth and Sister-in-law Shirley Busa.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish Custer.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020