Herman L. "Butsie" Steuck III
Town of Eau Pleine - Herman Leonard Steuck, 90, a former long-time resident of the town of Eau Pleine, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Wausau Manor while under Hospice care.
Herman was born May 7, 1929 on the family farm in the town of Eau Pleine to the late Herman and Anna (Lundgren) Steuck. He attended grade school at the Whitehouse School, town of Eau Pleine, completing the 6th grade. He then worked on the family farm until his induction into the U.S. Army in the early 1950's, serving in Germany during the Korean Conflict. While in the Army, his father passed away. After completing his military service, he returned home to work the farm along with his mother and his sister. He sold the farm in 2013 and built a new house, residing there until entering assisted living at age 89.
Butsie loved baseball and played alongside three of his brothers, winning many championships for the DuBay baseball team. He loved listening to the Brewers and watching the Packers. He was also an avid bowler and loved fishing, hunting and making maple syrup in the peaceful setting of his beautiful woods, and drinking beer at the "Swamp Inn."
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Dancy.
He is survived by one brother, Randy, Wisconsin Rapids, a sister-in-law, Eileen Steuck, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, four brothers, Vernon "Bud", Roland "Jergy", Ralph, and Armin, and four sisters, Virginia (Mayer), Mildred (Brede), Adeline, and Blanche (Buss).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dancy with the Rev. Dr. Timothy Roser officiating. Burial will follow at Runkel Cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine, Portage County. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church on Saturday. Martens/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019