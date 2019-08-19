|
|
Howard C Campbell, 89. died on August 13, 2019 at The Deerfield in New Richmond.
Howard was born February 5, 1930 in Shawano County, WI and was adopted by Dudley and Elizabeth Campbell. He grew up in Stevens Point, where he was active in Boy Scouts. Howard was an Eagle Scout and earned the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1948 then went on to attend Wartburg College and serve in the Naval Reserves.
Howard married Dolores Aldrich on March 6, 1954. They lived in Milwaukee where he worked in the personnel dept. for Schlitz Brewery. Howard joined Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point in July 1957. He held technical and management positions in Customer Services , Sales and Human Services. He also served Sentry in Milwaukee and Scottsdale, Arizona. He worked at Sentry for more than 30 years, retiring in 1991.
Howard was an avid reader and golfer. He enjoyed watching most sports....especially the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor; always ready with a one liner and his contagious grin.
In 2015, Howard, Dee and Betsy moved to Osceola where their other children were already living. He moved to The Deerfield on August 12, 2019.
Howard is survived by his wife, Dee; brothers Wayne, Larry, and Chris; sister in law Sue (Doug)Cederquist; Children; Linda (John) Iwaszko, Jim (Jane) Campbell, and Betsy Campbell, 7 grandchildren and 11 (almost 12) great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat.
A memorial service is being held at The Osceola Community Church August 31 at 11:00am.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019